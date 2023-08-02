Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Whole milk powder prices plunge in dairy auction

Whole milk powder prices plunge in dairy auction
(Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 02 Aug 2023
Global dairy prices fell sharply overnight, which doesn’t bode well for this season’s forecast milk price payout.The Global Dairy Trade (GDT) index fell 4.3% versus the prior auction two weeks ago.The GDT price index is calculated from the total quantity sold in a trade event across all products, contract periods and sellers.The index currently stands at 918, which is the lowest it has been since September 2020.'A large fall'Whole milk powder, which has the biggest influence on Fonterra’s milk price, plunged 8.0% to US...
RBNZ will still be 'wary' following higher-than-expected unemployment rate
Economy

RBNZ will still be 'wary' following higher-than-expected unemployment rate

The unemployment rate rose to 3.6% on Wednesday.

Ella Somers 3:40pm
Law & Regulation

Directors' duties law called 'silly bill-iness' by law firm

The law has passed opposed by National and Act.

Ian Llewellyn 1:20pm
Directors' duties law called 'silly bill-iness' by law firm
Economy

Unemployment rate edges up to 3.6%

Meanwhile annual wage cost inflation remained at 4.3%.

Ella Somers 11:15am
Unemployment rate edges up to 3.6%

More Primary Sector

Fonterra engaging with Brazil's competition watchdog
Primary Sector

Fonterra engaging with Brazil's competition watchdog

Concerns touch on some but not all products in combined Lactalis and DPA portfolio.

Rebecca Howard 28 Jul 2023
Westpac lowers milk price forecast due to 'ongoing sluggishness' in Chinese market
Finance

Westpac lowers milk price forecast due to 'ongoing sluggishness' in Chinese market

The bank is now forecasting a milk price of $7.80 per kilogram of milk solids.

Riley Kennedy 26 Jul 2023
Fonterra shareholders approve capital return scheme
Primary Sector

Fonterra shareholders approve capital return scheme

Fonterra shareholders approved the scheme of arrangement for the return of approximately $800 million of capital to shareholders.Of the total shareholder votes cast, 99.24% were in favour.In November 2022, Fonterra announced it had sold its  Chilean Soprole business to Gloria Foo...

Staff reporters 26 Jul 2023
Waikato farming operation fined for NAIT failure
Primary Sector

Waikato farming operation fined for NAIT failure

A Waikato farming operation has been fined $32,500 for failing to notify the agricultural animal tracing scheme that it was moving more than 900 calves onto its farm.National Animal Identification and Tracing (NAIT) maintains the national database of cattle and deer movements.Ran...

Staff reporters 26 Jul 2023