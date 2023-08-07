Menu
Airbnb hosts try to evade city regulations, from Copenhagen to Catalonia

Airbnb hosts try to evade city regulations, from Copenhagen to Catalonia
A tourist wheels luggage in the Barceloneta district in Barcelona, Spain. (Image: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Mon, 07 Aug 2023
By Feargus O'Sullivan and Jessica Loudis It’s been almost 15 years since the launch of Airbnb kicked off a global boom in short-term home rentals, and it still feels as if no city has yet found the right formula for regulating the sector. But it’s certainly not for lack of trying.Fearful of seeing long-term rental housing drain away to the tourist market, governments have experimented with a flurry of rules. The US city of Dallas has blocked vacation properties in certain residential neighbourhoods, Barcelona in Spain...
Forbar picks its listed real estate winners
Property

Forbar picks its listed real estate winners

Winton in the mix, on the prospect of residential market turnaround.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Finally, something is finished

Here is a project, started and completed within the term of this Labour government.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Finally, something is finished
Infrastructure

Global port behemoth registers entity in NZ

It comes as Auckland and Christchurch mull ownership options for their ports.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Global port behemoth registers entity in NZ

Auckland apartment builders tout in-fill potential
Infrastructure

Auckland apartment builders tout in-fill potential

Prominent developers say there's plenty of land for new apartments in Auckland.

Oliver Lewis 03 Aug 2023
Residential building permits still coming off the boil
Economy

Residential building permits still coming off the boil

Building permits are still elevated. 

Staff reporters 01 Aug 2023
Housing stock and new listings down
Property

Housing stock and new listings down

The Lakes/Central Otago district becomes first to breach a $1.5m average asking price.

Staff reporters 01 Aug 2023