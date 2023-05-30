Menu
Arvida earnings rise to record as revaluation weighs on bottom line

Arvida's investment property portfolio is valued at $3.43 billion. (Image: Arvida)
Staff reporters
Tue, 30 May 2023
Arvida Group lifted annual underlying earnings 20% to a record in the March year on strong resales of its occupation rights, but the bottom line was knocked by a smaller fair value gain of the property portfolio.Underlying earnings rose to $88 million in the 12 months ended March 31 from $73.5m a year earlier.Arvida lifted sales 16% to $376.4m on increased sales and margins on its resale of occupation rights. New sales volumes dropped 19% due to weather and supply disruptions, but higher prices underpinned revenue. Net profit dropped...
Show us the evidence: accountants on trust tax rise
Policy

Show us the evidence: accountants on trust tax rise

Taxpayers spent time and money on trust disclosures that the government hasn't used.

Pattrick Smellie 1:41pm
Economy

Building consents continue to decline

For the 12 months to the end of April, consents were down by 9.3%.

Staff reporters 11:59am
Economy

Auditor tags Trade Window accounts but firm confident

The company needs a lot of things to go right over the next 12 months.

Paul McBeth 9:55am
George Kerr’s $224m plan to keep rolling out Queenstown properties
Property

George Kerr’s $224m plan to keep rolling out Queenstown properties

The developer is considering modular housing manufacturing in Otago.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Asset Plus considers new strategy
Property

Asset Plus considers new strategy

The property developer has suspended shareholder dividends.

Staff reporters 29 May 2023
Radius scraps final dividend
Property

Radius scraps final dividend

Falling property valuations and higher interest costs hit the aged care specialist.

Staff reporters 29 May 2023