Auckland Light Rail settles on $33m property

The building is at 317 New North Rd, Kingsland.
Oliver Lewis
Thu, 19 Oct 2023
Auckland Light Rail has settled on a $33 million property in Kingsland but hasn’t entered into any further property discussions.The NZ Herald reported last month that the crown entity company, which was set up to progress light rail under the former Labour government, had contracted to buy the former Kiwi Bacon building at 317 New North Rd.BusinessDesk asked Auckland Light Rail (ALR) under the Official Information Act (OIA) for details of all its property acquisitions.In its response today, ALR said it settled on the New North Rd site on...
