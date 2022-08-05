See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Property
Sponsored by
mansons TCLM

'Benign' ComCom report is good news for Fletcher's – Jarden

Brent Melville
Fri, 05 Aug 2022

'Benign' ComCom report is good news for Fletcher's – Jarden
Jarden's Grant Swanepoel described the findings and recommendations as ‘benign’. (Image: Jarden)
Brent Melville
Fri, 05 Aug 2022
RELATED
Investment house Jarden has rated Fletcher Building as a ‘buy’ in the wake of the Commerce Commission’s draft housing supplies study, which signalled a ‘hands off’ approach to New Zealand’s dominant building materials players.Shares in Fletcher’s tracked up from $5.06 on Monday on the NZX, closing up 4.3% higher at $5.28 ahead of the commission’s report, issued on Thursday morning.Research analyst Grant Swanepoel set a target price of $6.40 on the stock, which is down on the $7.23 'neutral'...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Transport
Auckland light rail contract to be awarded in late 2025
Oliver Lewis | Fri, 05 Aug 2022

A construction contract for the $14.6 billion light rail project isn't expected to be awarded until September 2025.

Law & Regulation
Seabed mining ban bill a political headache for Labour
Ian Llewellyn | Fri, 05 Aug 2022

The Māori party's Prohibition on Seabed Mining Legislation Amendment Bill was drawn from the members’ ballot on Thursday.

Technology
Influencers beware: Pebbles Hooper court decision draws the line on online bullying
Riley Kennedy | Fri, 05 Aug 2022

The high court has narrowed penalties for influencer Pebbles Hooper after finding that orders handed down by the lower court were too broad.

Sponsored
David Kelly: 'We must learn from past mistakes'

The CEO of the Registered Master Builders Association calls for the government and the building sector to create more resilience.

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.