Builders more upbeat, 70% say inquiries have perked up

Fletcher Living expects to sell 700 units this year. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Thu, 27 Jul 2023
Two-thirds of builders view the availability and costs of mortgages as the key barrier to starting new building projects, but most are starting to see prices stabilising after last year's dramatic slowdown.That's according to a survey of 13 of the country's biggest builders by investment firm Forsyth Barr, which highlighted a lack of pre-sales on the back of declining house prices last year.Latest numbers from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand show prices were down annually by 9% to this June, with listings down by 21.2%...
City Rail Link streetscape works near completion
Infrastructure

City Rail Link streetscape works near completion

The project expects to complete most of its Victoria St upgrades by the end of the year.

Oliver Lewis 12:00pm
Finance

Ezibuy liquidators to continue operating business to sell off inventory

The liquidators were appointed last week.

Riley Kennedy 9:45am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, July 27, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
More Property

Ryman Healthcare 'working hard' to reposition the business, AGM told
Property

Ryman Healthcare 'working hard' to reposition the business, AGM told

Shareholder returns have been unsatisfactory, said interim chair Claire Higgins.

Staff reporters 12:22pm
Double digit rent hikes in regions, demand for apartments strong
Property

Double digit rent hikes in regions, demand for apartments strong

Median rental prices hit a record high in June,  but momentum appears to be slowing according to recent Trade Me rental data.Trade Me director of property sales Gavin Lloyd said median rent across the country in June 2023 rose by $50 to $620, or 8.8%, on June 2022, according to t...

Staff reporters 26 Jul 2023
Ryman and Summerset lead retirement village bounce-back
Property

Ryman and Summerset lead retirement village bounce-back

Forsyth Barr analyst Aaron Ibbotson said he's optimistic about the sector.

Graham Skellern 26 Jul 2023
Kāinga Ora adds 'Velocity' as it aims to build homes faster and cheaper
Policy

Kāinga Ora adds 'Velocity' as it aims to build homes faster and cheaper

The housing agency believes its new delivery system can save $820m over four years.

Oliver Lewis 25 Jul 2023