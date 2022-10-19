See full details
Charlie Zheng snaps up Martinborough winery Dry River

Brent Melville

Wed, 19 Oct 2022

Martinborough's Dry River, famous for its pinot noir. (Image: Dry River)
Wellington businessman and Luna Estate owner Charlie Zheng will take over as the owner of Dry River from the US-based Robertson family next month.  The Robertsons, whose New Zealand property, hotel and golf interests include Kauri Cliffs, the Farm at Cape Kidnappers and Queenstown's Matakauri Lodge, put the Martinborough winery on the market in April as part of a consolidation of its NZ business interests.Dry River, founded in 1979 by Neil and Dawn McCallum, was purchased by the Robertson family in 2002. It remains a small-volume wine...

