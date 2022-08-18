See full details
Consent refused for Thiel's luxury lodge

Brent Melville
Thu, 18 Aug 2022

Peter Thiel's money is no good in Wanaka. (Image: Getty)
Peter Thiel's luxury Lake Wānaka lodge will not be built.At least not in its current form, after his application to construct the eco-lodge on the shores of Glendhu Bay, catering to the rich and famous, was formally kicked into touch on Thursday by an independent panel of commissioners. The US tech billionaire and founder of PayPal has been a New Zealand citizen since 2011. He and his partner bought the 193-hectare site, a former farm, in 2015. His application for the build, submitted 11 months ago by his Auckland-based company Se...

