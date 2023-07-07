Menu
Consentgate: 40 councils could be impacted

Fraudulently signed producer statements are the culprit. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Brent Melville
Fri, 07 Jul 2023
The fallout from an investigation into improper signoffs of building code consents could extend to as many as 40 councils, Engineering New Zealand says.The engineering professional body and industry self-regulator, representing about 22,000 members, said concerns had first been raised on May 20, in respect to "alleged misrepresentation" by engineering technologist Jonathan (Jon) Hall, a director of Taupō-based Kodiak Consulting.Hall allegedly completed and signed producer statements purportedly from a chartered professional engin...
BNZ Connect: How to build resilience at work
Business Advice Free Partner content

BNZ Connect: How to build resilience at work

BusinessDesk has worked with BNZ on this video series. The need for grit and resilience in 2023 is clear, but how do you grow this in the workplace? In this episode of BNZ Connect, Frances Cook talks to Michael Fooks, managing director of training at sales performance company Ind...

3:00pm
