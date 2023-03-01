Consents in decline as build projects past 'peak'

Cyclone rebuild will 'only slow the pace of decline'. (Image: BusinessDesk)

The number of standalone housing consents was down more than a quarter to 1,067 for January, bringing the number of overall new home consents down 2% year-on-year to 2,777 homes, Statistics NZ said.Consents for multi-unit homes, including townhouses, apartments, retirement village units and flats, were up 22% to 1,710.That took the total number of new home sign-offs to 49,480 for the 12 months, up 1.4% on the year before. Auckland accounted for 21,163 of those, Canterbury was at 8,889 and Waikato build approvals were at 4,690.Westpac senio...