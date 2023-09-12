Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Property

Du Val says its back, investors still in the dark

Du Val says its back, investors still in the dark
Owen Culliney says investors will have to wait. (Image: iCLAW)
Investors in Du Val Capital Partners, who’ve had their mortgage fund investments frozen and distributions halted since last October, will have to wait until at least next June to recoup any of their money, the company says.Du Val Capital Partners (DVCP) chair Owen Culliney said the mortgage fund has deployed investor funds via loans to Du Val-sponsored developments that have been delayed for a variety of reasons. The next payment of some of the group’s indebtedness to the fund is in June 2024.That reflected the dates for full comple...
Power shortage risks rising for winter 2024
Markets

Power shortage risks rising for winter 2024

Gas-fired power plants are an important backup in a largely renewable electricity system.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Finance

Ezibuy's parent wants collapsed retailer's assets back

The retailer owes its creditors more than $100m.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Ezibuy's parent wants collapsed retailer's assets back
Markets

National-led govt could be more positive for equity market

Do elections have any lasting impact on financial markets? It's complicated.

Ella Somers 5:00am
National-led govt could be more positive for equity market

More Property

Tony Gapes' entities in liquidation
Property

Tony Gapes' entities in liquidation

Tony Gapes set up a new Redwood entity on December 22.

Riley Kennedy 11 Sep 2023
Winton’s grand design for rich boomers
Property

Winton’s grand design for rich boomers

Company is targeting “at least” another five sites over the next few years.

Brent Melville 05 Sep 2023
Jackson buys out planned Wellington housing development
Property

Jackson buys out planned Wellington housing development

A controversial housing development at Wellington’s Shelly Bay will no longer go ahead, and the land there has been sold to filmmaker Peter Jackson and his wife, Fran Walsh.The shock announcement was made in a joint statement from the parties.Shelly Bay Taikuru Limited and The We...

Staff reporters 01 Sep 2023
More than 426,000 people now 'past due'
Economy

More than 426,000 people now 'past due'

Mortgage lending also remains flat, but with green shoots emerging.

Brent Melville 01 Sep 2023