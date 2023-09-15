Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Property

Firms paying for empty office space consider their options

Firms paying for empty office space consider their options
Underutilised office space could work in favour of coworking spaces like Queenstown's Mountain Club. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Fri, 15 Sep 2023
Wasted office space at city firms has jumped over the past two years, with well under half of New Zealand companies using at least 80% of their paid-for floorspace, a new report shows.At 45%, that's down from 85% of occupiers able to productively use four-fifths of their capacity from the prior report, published in 2021 and conducted by real-estate advisory firm Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL).The latest report also shows that more than a fifth of tenants are using less than half their floorspace.About 58% of the 33 building owners surveyed, meanw...
National's Stuart Smith questions climate 'crisis'
Politics

National's Stuart Smith questions climate 'crisis'

The energy spokesman's mixed messages on climate change.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Technology

Government bets $12m on quantum-based research and industry

It can take years of basic research before business opportunities knock.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Government bets $12m on quantum-based research and industry
World

Putin wants his hit man back: insiders talk of prisoner swap

Covert killer serving life sentence in Germany could be exchanged for jailed Americans.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Putin wants his hit man back: insiders talk of prisoner swap

More Property

Parties agree on need for healthy homes and emissions reduction
Property

Parties agree on need for healthy homes and emissions reduction

Labour's Megan Woods discussed the benefits of industrial deals to reduce emissions.

Oliver Lewis 13 Sep 2023
Green shoots continue as Auckland home sales rise 18.2%
Property

Green shoots continue as Auckland home sales rise 18.2%

And it's taking less time for houses to sell – down five days last month.

Staff reporters 13 Sep 2023
Auckland council calling for national stadium pitches
Infrastructure

Auckland council calling for national stadium pitches

The council wants to hear 'national stadium' pitches by the end of the month.

Oliver Lewis 12 Sep 2023
Du Val says it's back, investors still in the dark
Property

Du Val says it's back, investors still in the dark

Already out-of-pocket investors could face big legal bills for litigation.

Brent Melville 12 Sep 2023