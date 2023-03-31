For sale: $35m could buy you NZ's top-rated hotel

The hotel still remains Kevin Carlin's "retirement plan". (Image: BusinessDesk)

Queenstown’s prestigious Carlin Hotel has been put on the block with a price tag expected to fetch more than $35 million.Developer and hotelier Kevin Carlin confirmed the land and building had been on the market for the past fortnight and was attracting offshore buyers interested in owning a high-quality new building. Carlin, who took two years to develop the 43 Hallenstein St site, holds a 50% stake alongside ‘silent’ Queensland investor Da Vinci Qld and will continue to lease the building under a 30-year management cont...