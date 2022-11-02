See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Property
Sponsored by
mansons TCLM

High-end Cardrona village banks on rustic appeal

Brent Melville

Brent Melville
Wed, 02 Nov 2022

High-end Cardrona village banks on rustic appeal
Luke Leuschke says the buildings will use raw materials, including naturally weathering, or 'corten' steel. (Image: The Homestead)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Wed, 02 Nov 2022
RELATED
Developers of the $650 million Mt Cardrona Station near Wanaka won't be fussed by shortages of modern building materials as some of its buildings steer clear of plasterboard and paint.The development, set on 400 hectares of high-country land above the Cardrona Valley and near Cardrona Alpine ski resort, has been in the pipeline for 15 years. The full 10-year development cycle will see about 400 homes built over 10 stages.To date, there have been 92 consents granted across stage one's first four residential neighbourhoods, with land...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Infrastructure
New Zealand gas production about to 'fall off a cliff'
Oliver Lewis | Wed, 02 Nov 2022

With demand high and supply falling, an energy company CEO says it's a good time to be selling gas in NZ.

Listed Companies FREE
Board and shareholders agree: Sky TV’s share price is too low
Ella Somers | Wed, 02 Nov 2022

Shareholders peppered the board with questions about Sky's share price and aired grievances over the TV company’s share consolidation last year.

Policy
Govt announces new rules for Buy Now, Pay Later
Riley Kennedy | Wed, 02 Nov 2022

Buy Now, Pay Later agreements will be treated as consumer credit contracts under the CCCFA.

Sponsored
Kiwibank helps purpose-driven Kiwi companies supercharge growth

New Zealand's first motor vehicle production company to mass produce vehicles for an international market at scale.

Sponsored
Quality childcare centres provide trusted returns for investors

It’s impressive how much of an impact quality childcare can have.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.