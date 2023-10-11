Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Property

Hoteliers look to 'adaptive reuse' of unused office blocks

Hoteliers look to 'adaptive reuse' of unused office blocks
John Bristowe says Nesuto is also looking at build-to-rent options. (Image: Nesuto)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Wed, 11 Oct 2023
The migration to 'work from home' and rollout of a host of prime-grade office developments has provided fertile ground to convert B-grade and underutilised offices into hotels and short-term accommodation, hotel operators say.Marcus Reinders, chief executive of NZ Hotel Holdings, said 'adaptive reuse' was becoming a key theme given the “wonderful array” of buildings on offer in New Zealand's bigger cities and resort towns in an environment of high construction costs.The superannuation fund-owned group owns a port...
NZ market edges up while Fletcher Building goes into trading halt
Markets Market close

NZ market edges up while Fletcher Building goes into trading halt

Fletcher’s shares were plunged into a trading halt this afternoon.

Ella Somers 5:55pm
Markets Exclusive

Leaked: Fletcher pipe problem will cost A$1.8b, major builder claims

BusinessDesk questions force Fletcher trading halt.

Victoria Young 3:35pm
Leaked: Fletcher pipe problem will cost A$1.8b, major builder claims
Infrastructure

Fletcher in trading halt over Australian pipes problem

The trading halt was triggered by a looming briefing on the potential cost of leaky pipes.

Staff reporters 1:20pm
Fletcher in trading halt over Australian pipes problem

More Property

Fletcher in trading halt over Australian pipes problem
Infrastructure

Fletcher in trading halt over Australian pipes problem

The trading halt was triggered by a looming briefing on the potential cost of leaky pipes.

Staff reporters 1:20pm
Fletcher drops bid for 25% hike to director pay
Infrastructure

Fletcher drops bid for 25% hike to director pay

Proxy-voting firms are said to be agitating for change. 

Staff reporters 10:57am
F&P Appliances' radical new head office
Property

F&P Appliances' radical new head office

Whitewear giant Fisher & Paykel Appliances has signed up one of New Zealand’s biggest builders for a radical new three-building $220 million global headquarters.Mark Elmore, vice-president of design and brand for the Kiwi brand, said on Monday that Naylor Love was contracted for...

Staff reporters 09 Oct 2023
The value of Infratil's datacentre investment bumped up to $3.9b
Property

The value of Infratil's datacentre investment bumped up to $3.9b

The datacentre company has also beefed up its expansion plans.

Staff reporters 09 Oct 2023