Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Property

Housing market continues to dip, but 'green shoots' emerge

Housing market continues to dip, but 'green shoots' emerge
First home buyers are holding on to market share. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Thu, 11 May 2023
Perked-up interest from first-home buyers helped slow the downward spiral in real estate sales last month, as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand raised the prospect of easing loan-to-value ratio (LVR) restrictions for lending from June 1.That’s reflected in the first home segment holding on to about a quarter of market share, well above the long-term average of 21-22%, according to CoreLogic data.The property analytics firm noted houses accounted for 75% of first home purchases during the first three months – up from 71% a year ago &nd...
Grim result for leaky building lawyers even after $20m settlement
Property

Grim result for leaky building lawyers even after $20m settlement

 Legal negligence cost Spencer on Byron owners millions. 

Paul McBeth 8:26am
Listed Companies

Judge won't let AFT submit more evidence in dispute

AFT claimed it had rights to the drug Pascomer, but PBL said a joint subsidiary did.

Riley Kennedy 8:25am
Judge won't let AFT submit more evidence in dispute
Health

Employee health benefits don’t have to break budgets

Digital tools can help employees access better healthcare.

Ben Moore 8:24am
Employee health benefits don’t have to break budgets

More Property

Grim result for leaky building lawyers even after $20m settlement
Property

Grim result for leaky building lawyers even after $20m settlement

 Legal negligence cost Spencer on Byron owners millions. 

Paul McBeth 8:26am
Australia seeks to calm rental crisis with investor tax breaks
Property

Australia seeks to calm rental crisis with investor tax breaks

Budget measures offer incentives to build-to-rent investors as rents surge.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Westpac NZ wary of further stresses
Finance

Westpac NZ wary of further stresses

Westpac seems more circumspect about the coming year than its rivals. 

Paul McBeth 09 May 2023
Westpac NZ profit knocked by mounting impairment charges
Finance

Westpac NZ profit knocked by mounting impairment charges

Customers are switching to term deposits. 

Paul McBeth 08 May 2023