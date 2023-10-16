Menu
Housing market FOMO is back, baby: ASB

Brent Melville
Mon, 16 Oct 2023
The New Zealand housing market is moving back into "fear of missing out" or FOMO mode as house prices start to ratchet back up after a two-year hiatus dominated by "fear of overpaying". That's as latest numbers from the Real Estate Institute show prices lifting 2.4% since April, and sales up 5.1% on last September. As a reflection of renewed confidence, the institute also notes that auction rooms are filling up, with more than 14% of properties sold under the hammer – up from 9.3% a year prior.&...
