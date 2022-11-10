Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Property

Mitre 10 plunges into red on $42m cloud spending

Mitre 10 plunges into red on $42m cloud spending
CEO Andrea Scown says the firm is investing in 'digital expansion'. (Image: Mitre 10)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Thu, 10 Nov 2022
Hardware and building materials supplier Mitre 10 has plunged to a $20.2 million loss for the 12 months to June 2022 as it ramps up spending on IT and systems upgrades across the 84 stores in its co-operative and its support centre.The performance comes on the back of a 17.6% improvement in revenues to $307.4m, but belies a super-heated construction sector and significant inflation in the price of materials for residential building products during the trading period.That saw Fletcher Building-owned Placemakers and plumbing supplies group Mico b...
Property sponsored by
The name Manson has been associated with innovative property development in New Zealand for more than 40 years – delivering the most Green Star office buildings in NZ, and now we raise the bar even higher in green building quality.
Finance

Blis reports loss as it aims to return to profit

The probiotics company's revenue grew by 10%.

Riley Kennedy 10:40am
Economy

RBNZ gives itself two thumbs up

RBNZ signalled nine areas for improvement and said it could have started tightening sooner. 

Rebecca Howard 10:30am
Infrastructure

Goodman's cash earnings up 7.4%

The industrial property builder and manager has $635 million of work under way.

Staff reporters 10:25am

More Property

Infrastructure

Goodman's cash earnings up 7.4%

The industrial property builder and manager has $635 million of work under way.

Staff reporters 10:25am
Finance

BNZ lifts annual net profit 7%

BNZ increased its lending to businesses by $2.5 billion in the latest year.

Jenny Ruth 09 Nov 2022
Property

Queenstown house prices buck the trend, now average $1.7m

The average asking price in the tourism mecca is now $1.7 million.

Brent Melville 09 Nov 2022
Property

NZ Home Loans acquires Link Financial Group

Link Financial Group offers mortgage and insurance services through its Mortgage Link and Insurance Link brands.

Staff reporters 08 Nov 2022