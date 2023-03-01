Mortgage arrears up as rates start to bite

Queenstown-Lakes is carrying the highest 'interest only' house payments. (Image: BusinessDesk)

Cost-of-living strain and an unfriendly lending environment have pushed up consumer arrears to 11.9% of the total credit population.There are now 430,000 people behind on their payments, up 20,000 from the prior month and the highest level since February 2019. The jump in arrears comes on the heels of the tenth-straight rate hike by the Reserve Bank last week, now at a 14-year high of 4.75%.Data from credit bureau Centrix shows that 4.8% of those behind in payments are more than 30 days past due, which has tracked up from 4.4% 12 months pr...