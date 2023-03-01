Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Property

Mortgage arrears up as rates start to bite

Mortgage arrears up as rates start to bite
Queenstown-Lakes is carrying the highest 'interest only' house payments. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Wed, 01 Mar 2023
Cost-of-living strain and an unfriendly lending environment have pushed up consumer arrears to 11.9% of the total credit population.There are now 430,000 people behind on their payments, up 20,000 from the prior month and the highest level since February 2019. The jump in arrears comes on the heels of the tenth-straight rate hike by the Reserve Bank last week, now at a 14-year high of 4.75%.Data from credit bureau Centrix shows that 4.8% of those behind in payments are more than 30 days past due, which has tracked up from 4.4% 12 months pr...
Property sponsored by
The name Manson has been associated with innovative property development in New Zealand for more than 40 years – delivering the most Green Star office buildings in NZ, and now we raise the bar even higher in green building quality.
Health Free

Rob Campbell's sacking a blow for an exhausted health sector

Health leaders say the hardworking chair of Te Whatu Ora will be hard to replace.

Cécile Meier 12:26pm
Primary Sector

NZ Rural Land Co raising $38m to pay for forestry

It's NZRL's third capital raising the company has undertaken since listing.

Riley Kennedy 10:40am
Primary Sector

Allied Farmers lifts half-year profit

The listed agri-investment company posted a net profit before tax of just over $2m.

Staff reporters 10:30am

More Property

Finance

Ryman rights trading ends on a sour note

The price of the rights fell as low as 7.5 cents on the last day of trading.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Property Free

Investors queue up ahead of Du Val ‘liquidity events’

'Wholesale' investors find their investment funds locked and loaded ahead of a listing.

Brent Melville 28 Feb 2023
Finance

Statistics NZ updates pricing for building work data

Statistics NZ will rebase its building work in place data to September quarter 2022 prices from September 1999 prices previously.

Staff reporters 27 Feb 2023
Finance

Fiona Oliver joins Summerset board

Fiona Oliver won the New Zealand Shareholders Association's Beacon Award in 2021 for standing up for minority shareholders against a major shareholder.

Staff reporters 27 Feb 2023