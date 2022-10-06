See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes Public servants survey launched
Property
Sponsored by
mansons TCLM

New $30m HQ for Leighs will use imported 'knowledge'

Brent Melville

Brent Melville
Thu, 06 Oct 2022

New $30m HQ for Leighs will use imported 'knowledge'
The building has a fabric-like glass façade, showcasing the use of timber. (Artist's impression: Portus)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Thu, 06 Oct 2022
RELATED
Anthony Leighs says the company that bears his name, Leighs Construction, has $1 billion in development projects in the works over the next four years.The group's full order book includes redevelopment at Taranaki Base Hospital in New Plymouth, work at the Otago Medical School in Dunedin and a new science building at Lincoln University. The Christchurch-based company is the main contractor for Antarctica NZ’s Scott Base redevelopment and it's putting the finishing touches on the $280 million rebuild of the city's Art Cent...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, Oct 06, 2022
The Quizmaster | Thu, 06 Oct 2022

It's time for today's quiz. Reckon you've got what it takes to answer all 10 questions correctly?

Property
Fletcher shares still a 'buy' despite Jarden earnings downgrade
Jenny Ruth | Thu, 06 Oct 2022

 The housing market is expected to recover much more quickly from the current downturn than it did after the GFC. 

Finance
Kurow-Duntroon Irrigation Company out of receivership by end of October
Riley Kennedy | Thu, 06 Oct 2022

A North Otago irrigation scheme will soon be back in the hands of its community owners.

Sponsored
Big companies move to flexible workspaces, too

Generator is responding to increased demand by opening the capital’s largest flexible workplace.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.