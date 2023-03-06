Menu
New Zealanders expect house price slide to continue

Net 43% of New Zealanders say they expect house prices to continue to fall. (Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Mon, 06 Mar 2023
New Zealanders are expecting house prices to continue to fall and interest rates to continue to rise, with expectations across the country falling nearly as low as at the height of the global financial crisis (GFC).ASB’s housing confidence survey showed that in the three months to January, a net 43% of respondents believed that house prices would fall in the coming year.This is a vast difference from the same quarter in the previous year when a net 49% thought prices would increase and closes in on the net 55% who said they expected house...
Health

NZ covid vaccination shows promise ahead of trials

An easy-to-store covid vaccination under development in NZ could be a boon for poorer nations.

Greg Hurrell 8:18am
