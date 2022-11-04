See full details
Ngāi Tahu cites covid disruption as forestry, tourism lose ground

Rocky times for tourism last year. (Image: Supplied)
Ngāi Tahu Holdings' profit fell 36% for the 12 months to June at $105.2 million from $164.7m last year, on the back of bumpy trading across its tourism and forestry interests.While returns across farming, seafood, honey, tourism and properties came in at $320.3m, that was whittled back by operating expenses of $115.8m and a $9.2m reduction in the share of the surplus from association and joint ventures.That saw a net operating surplus, before tribal activities, tax, revaluations and other items at $44.3m, from $51.2m the prior year.Factorin...

