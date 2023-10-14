Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Property

Northcote redevelopment opportunity pitched

Northcote redevelopment opportunity pitched
An artist's impression of how a redeveloped Northcote town centre could look. (Image: Eke Panuku)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Sat, 14 Oct 2023
Auckland council-owned Eke Panuku is seeking expressions of interest from developers interested in redeveloping a 3.13-hectare site in the Northcote town centre, on the North Shore.The regeneration agency has bought a number of property titles, which are being amalgamated to create a super-block bounded by Lake Rd, Kilham Ave, College Rd and Ernie Mays St.Existing buildings across the block provide substantial net holding income of about $1.87 million, an expressions-of-interest (EOI) document said, with tenants including a mix of grocery, food...
Have we learnt nothing from Black Monday?
Opinion

Warren Couillault: Have we learnt nothing from Black Monday?

Coming up is the anniversary of a dark episode for NZ's sharemarket.

Warren Couillault 5:00am
On the Money

On the Money: heart of Glass, Liam Lawson strolls by, a wry Bollard and more

Stone Shi's shareholding shuffle, a well-earned break, finding Keira and more.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
On the Money: heart of Glass, Liam Lawson strolls by, a wry Bollard and more
Bloomberg

Managers, stop overlooking women’s potential

Bosses often require women, but not men, to convince them they deserve promotion.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Managers, stop overlooking women’s potential

More Property

Money Answers: Am I dumb for not buying a house?
Property Free

Money Answers: Am I dumb for not buying a house?

Life is for living, and you make a money plan that fits around it.

Frances Cook 5:00am
'Normal' seasonal housing upturn on the cards
Property

'Normal' seasonal housing upturn on the cards

Time houses are on the market has dropped by seven days over the past year.

Staff reporters 12 Oct 2023
Fletcher in trading halt over Australian pipes problem
Infrastructure

Fletcher in trading halt over Australian pipes problem

The trading halt was triggered by a looming briefing on the potential cost of leaky pipes.

Staff reporters 11 Oct 2023
Fletcher drops bid for 25% hike to director pay
Infrastructure

Fletcher drops bid for 25% hike to director pay

Proxy-voting firms are said to be agitating for change. 

Staff reporters 11 Oct 2023