Precinct Properties entering residential apartment market

Precinct Properties CEO Scott Pritchard believes now is an opportune time to be entering the residential market. (Image: BusinessDesk)

Publicly listed developer Precinct Properties is entering the residential market, partnering with Auckland developer Lamont & Co. Precinct is the largest owner and developer of high-density central city commercial property in New Zealand, including the landmark Commercial Bay development in downtown Auckland. In an announcement to the New Zealand stock exchange on Tuesday, the company said it would jointly own a multi-unit residential development business with Lamont & Co, with an initial focus on delivering apartments in cent...