Queenstown house prices buck the trend, now average $1.7m

This multimillion-dollar home on Mt Barker Rd, Wānaka, is on the market. (Image: Colliers)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Wed, 09 Nov 2022
Spring's traditional real-estate bounce has been more like a dull thud, with house prices continuing their descent in recent months.Quotable Value’s latest price index shows declines in value across major centres have moved into double figures since January. Leading the list were Wellington, down 17.6%; Auckland, down 11.7%; and Napier, off 11.6%. The outlier has been Queenstown, where home values have held their own, up 4.9% for the year – compared with an average year-on-year national decline of 9.7%.The tourism mecc...
