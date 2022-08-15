See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Property
Sponsored by
mansons TCLM

Tax rule change 'discriminates' against mum and dad investors

Brent Melville
Mon, 15 Aug 2022

Tax rule change 'discriminates' against mum and dad investors
Kiwi Property has broken ground on a build-to-rent building planned for Sylvia Park. (Artist's impression: Kiwi Property)
Brent Melville
Mon, 15 Aug 2022
RELATED
Exempting purpose-built, high-end rental accommodation from the government’s interest limitation rules discriminates against the grassroots owners of the property rental market, the New Zealand Property Investors Federation says.Andrew King, president of the federation representing about 6,000 primarily ‘mum and dad’ property owners, said the “selective reversal” of mortgage interest deductibility tax increase is the government bowing to big business lobbying and changing the rules for large developers turned...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Economy
Konnichiwa: NZ Customs Service opens post in Japan
Rebecca Howard | Mon, 15 Aug 2022

The NZ Customs Services had just opened up a new customs counsellor position in Japan. 

Profile FREE
The 'shop with heart' bringing ethical gifts to Auckland and beyond
Ella Somers | Mon, 15 Aug 2022

A handshake and a love of vintage have seen Rose Hope and Sarah Firmston ride the highs and lows of running a small boutique since 2013.

Climate change
Bill on free NZUs puts some companies at risk
Ian Llewellyn | Mon, 15 Aug 2022

Climate change minister James Shaw has been working for some time to change the way free carbon units are allocated, with evidence that some polluting firms are being given too many.

Sponsored
Communication the barrier to ‘human firewall’ technology

Communication is the barrier to New Zealand adopting the global Zero Trust cybersecurity strategy, says a new survey.

Sponsored
A clearer path to the cloud

Step-by-step cloud transition can bring benefits, experts say.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.