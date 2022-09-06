See full details
THL-Apollo deal greenlight could be windfall for Jucy

THL-Apollo deal greenlight could be windfall for Jucy
Jucy Campers could pick up significant Australian assets under THL deal terms. (Image: Jucy)
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) says it will consider Tourism Holdings' (THL) proposed acquisition of Apollo Tourism and Leisure if it divests 80% of its Australian fleet of four to six-berth motorhomes.It would also mean the divestment of leases for Apollo rental branches and depots in four of its 10 locations, and the loss of the Apollo Star RV motorhome brand.The likely benefactor in this scenario is Jucy Rentals, which would pick up the divested assets under the terms of the offer. Jucy, owned since last A...

