See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes Public servants survey launched
Property
Sponsored by
mansons TCLM

Timber apartments touted as saving 1m kilograms of CO2

Brent Melville

Brent Melville
Thu, 13 Oct 2022

Timber apartments touted as saving 1m kilograms of CO2
The luxe Clearwater Quays, claiming an environmental win (Image: Bayleys)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Thu, 13 Oct 2022
RELATED
Developers of a pilot apartment complex north of Christchurch claim they've extracted more than a million kilograms of carbon dioxide from the environment by using mass timber versus concrete. Carbon calculations measuring the use of composite light timber frame and cross-laminated timber for the mid-rise, five-storey Clearwater Quays at Clearwater golf resort in Northwood, suggest the construction method saved 87,400kg of CO2, as against a CO2 release of 952,600kg for use of the alternative, concrete.  The case study, produced by...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Law & Regulation FREE
Pushpay insider trading accused makes another bid for name suppression
Ella Somers | Thu, 13 Oct 2022

Another name suppression bid has been made by the person facing insider trading charges in relation to Pushpay shares.

Retail
Food prices remain at 13-year high; rental prices also up
Riley Kennedy | Thu, 13 Oct 2022

Food prices rose 8.3% in the year to September.

The Quiz
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, Oct 13, 2022
The Quizmaster | Thu, 13 Oct 2022

It's time for today's quiz. Reckon you've got what it takes to answer all 10 questions correctly?

Sponsored
Employees the key to cyber security
Sponsored
Kiwis seek alternative to working extra hours to match OECD productivity average

Hard-working New Zealanders would have to work an extra ten hours a day to match the output of the Irish, and an extra three hours a day to match Australians, new research shows.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.