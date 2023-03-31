Wellington developer Mark Dunajtschik gets award

Philanthropist and property developer Mark Dunajtschik in his Wellington office. (Image: BusinessDesk)

Wellington property developer and philanthropist Mark Dunajtschik has been recognised at the KiwiBank New Zealander of the Year awards.At the awards dinner on Thursday, Dunajtschik was named 2023 Ryman Healthcare Senior New Zealander of the Year.The overall award was won by Professor Rangi Matamua, a Māori scholar and astronomy expert.Dunajtschik, in his late 80s, is well known in the capital for his multimillion-dollar donations, including more than $50 million for a children’s hospital, contributions to build a mental health unit in the...