Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Property

Winton’s grand design for rich boomers

Winton’s grand design for rich boomers
Northbrook Wānaka at Northlake. (Image: Winton)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Tue, 05 Sep 2023
Winton Land aspires to double the number of its Northbrook retirement developments, which could see it complete 2,000 new units within the next five years.The company, listed on the New Zealand and Australian stock exchanges, already has five retirement projects on its books as part of its 26-project pipeline, across 14 planned communities. The first cabs off the rank for the retirement village business are its Northbrook project in Auckland's Wynyard Quarter and Northlake in Wānaka. Marketing for the Wānaka site starts this week. ...
No spring surprises in NZ-listed company earnings
Markets

No spring surprises in NZ-listed company earnings

The crystal ball has – helpfully – remained remarkably murky.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Opinion Analysis

Cameron Bagrie: Political promises, populist politics and fiscal reality

Populism driven announcements chasing votes are rife.

Cameron Bagrie 5:00am
Political promises, populist politics and fiscal reality
Politics

Indian naval ship visiting NZ is a big deal

A ship docked at the Port of Auckland this weekend is a bigger deal than you might think.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Indian naval ship visiting NZ is a big deal

More Property

Jackson buys out planned Wellington housing development
Property

Jackson buys out planned Wellington housing development

A controversial housing development at Wellington’s Shelly Bay will no longer go ahead, and the land there has been sold to filmmaker Peter Jackson and his wife, Fran Walsh.The shock announcement was made in a joint statement from the parties.Shelly Bay Taikuru Limited and The We...

Staff reporters 01 Sep 2023
More than 426,000 people now 'past due'
Economy

More than 426,000 people now 'past due'

Mortgage lending also remains flat, but with green shoots emerging.

Brent Melville 01 Sep 2023
Nats plan faster consents, cheaper imports, for building
Property

Nats plan faster consents, cheaper imports, for building

Councils and consenting authorities would also have to accept digital consent footage.

Staff reporters 31 Aug 2023
Foreign 'stamp duty' beats an outright ban, say tax advisers
Property

Foreign 'stamp duty' beats an outright ban, say tax advisers

Setting of foreign tax "price bands" could create distortions, however.

Brent Melville 30 Aug 2023