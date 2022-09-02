See full details
Investigation at Christchurch council's holding company triggered by whistleblower

Fri, 02 Sep 2022

Investigation at Christchurch council's holding company triggered by whistleblower
Lyttelton Port Company, which is owned by CCHL, posted an improved profit in the 2022 financial year. (Image: Supplied).
Fri, 02 Sep 2022
An investigation involving the chief executive of Christchurch council’s holding company was triggered by a whistleblower. Tim Boyd, who started as CEO of Christchurch City Holdings Ltd (CCHL) in March, went on leave while an investigation was carried out. CCHL, which holds billions of dollars of assets on behalf of the council, has described the focus of the probe as “relating to communications” between the CEO and the board. The investigation, which was first reported by BusinessDesk on the day the resignation...

