Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Public sector

'Wellington Science City' plan to get scientists out of their silos

'Wellington Science City' plan to get scientists out of their silos
(Image: Getty)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Mon, 23 Jan 2023
A proposal to make Wellington a scientific hub could be the first step in plans to overhaul the entire scientific research system.Wellington Science City is a project to overcome the siloed research of the country’s Crown Research Institutes (CRIs) identified by a recent white paper.The Te Ara Paerangi Future Pathways, released in early December, was strongly critical of the current structure of New Zealand's CRIs, which it saw as segregated and unnecessarily competitive.The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment's (MBIE)...
Finance

Serko's shares up on the back of strong revenue

The travel software provider's shares were trading at $2.30 this morning.

Riley Kennedy 12:03pm
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: Hipkins’ biggest challenge: relevance

Hipkins will struggle to establish himself as more than a caretaker PM until the polls close on Oct 14.

Pattrick Smellie 12:00pm
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday Jan 23, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am

More Public sector

Policy

Hipkins wants business in the tent

Can the new leadership team revive the government's relationship with business?

Paul McBeth 22 Jan 2023
Public sector

NZTE helped land $2.9b in trade deals in 2022

The crown agency exceeded its 2022 target for export deals by 45%.

Greg Hurrell 09 Jan 2023
Immigration

The heat is on immigration

Operational performance, call wait times and pathways for skilled workers all need work. 

Jem Traylen 06 Jan 2023
Investigation

CCHL changes recruitment after Tim Boyd controversy

The council-owned entity reached an agreement with Decipher.

Oliver Lewis 23 Dec 2022