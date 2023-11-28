Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Retail

Bunnings reports profit and $400m inter-company loan

Bunnings reports profit and $400m inter-company loan
Bunnings reveals loan details. (Image: Bunnings)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Tue, 28 Nov 2023
Revenue from national DIY, garden and homeware chain Bunnings in New Zealand is up, but profit dropped due to expenses rising.The business, owned by Australian securities exchange-listed Wesfarmers, employs 5,000-plus staff in its stores and trade and distribution centres and has a big retail presence in this country.The latest accounts appeared on the Companies Office on Friday.NZ-registered Bunnings Ltd pushed up revenue from $1.68 billion last year to make $1.77b in the year to June 30, 2023.But selling expenses also rose from $276 million t...
NZ sharemarket bounces as energy stocks lift
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket bounces as energy stocks lift

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,237.38, up 81.59 points or 0.73%.

Graham Skellern 6:25pm
Property

Profits up for Skyline, but Queenstown upgrade costs soar to $310m

While Korean business suffers from slow pandemic recovery, copycat sites.

Brent Melville 1:00pm
Profits up for Skyline, but Queenstown upgrade costs soar to $310m
World

Investors see interest-rate cuts coming soon, recession or not

Recent data has fuelled bets that cuts could come under a variety of circumstances.

The Wall Street Journal 10:00am
Investors see interest-rate cuts coming soon, recession or not

More Retail

Black Friday spending strong in the US, but how they're paying is changing
Retail

Black Friday spending strong in the US, but how they're paying is changing

Consumers are shifting away from store credit cards.

The Wall Street Journal 27 Nov 2023
Grocery commissioner should eat more Weet-Bix: NZ First
Retail

Grocery commissioner should eat more Weet-Bix: NZ First

Economists aren't ready to call a thaw in frozen consumer sentiment.

Ella Somers and Paul McBeth 27 Nov 2023
Higher pricing pushes Trade Me back into the black
Retail

Higher pricing pushes Trade Me back into the black

The country's dominant online auction firm has been criticised for rate card hikes.

Brent Melville 21 Nov 2023
Ezibuy's Aussie owner still sees opportunity in NZ
Finance

Ezibuy's Aussie owner still sees opportunity in NZ

It had put in an offer to buy back Ezibuy's assets.

Riley Kennedy 20 Nov 2023