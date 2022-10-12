See full details
ComCom seeks feedback on easier telco comparisons

Spark is the country's biggest broadband provider. (Image: Spark)
The Commerce Commission is asking for feedback on proposals that could make it easier for consumers to compare telecommunications products and providers.The consultation is part of the commission’s wider work on improving telecommunications retail service quality and focuses on making offers, costs, contracts and coverage more comparable between competing mobile and broadband providers.Telecommunications commissioner Tristan Gilbertson said the difficulty of comparing plans and providers was a major factor behind customer dissatisfaction...

