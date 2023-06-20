Menu
Consumer confidence remains low – Westpac

Consumer confidence remains low, according to Westpac. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Tue, 20 Jun 2023
Westpac expects New Zealand households to pull back on spending in the coming months as consumer confidence remains low.The bank released the results of its quarterly Westpac McDermott Miller Consumer Confidence index on Tuesday.The index rose 5.4 points in the June quarter to 83.1, meaning the number of households who are pessimistic about the economy continued to outweigh optimists by a large margin (anything over 100 indicates a positive picture).“Consumer confidence has been lingering around these sorts of extremely low levels for mor...
