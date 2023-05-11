Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Retail

Let's Go involved in resale of giveaway McLaren

Let's Go involved in resale of giveaway McLaren
The 2022 McLaren GT used by alcohol company Let's Go Beverages in Auckland's Park Hyatt hotel. (Image: Instagram)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Thu, 11 May 2023
An Australian man whose company gave away a nearly $400,000 McLaren, as part of an alcohol promotion less than three months ago, was involved in its resale. On January 30, Let’s Go Beverages, a New Zealand-registered company run from the Gold Coast, announced Michael (Mike) Edwards had won the 2022 McLaren GT. To be eligible to enter the draw, customers had to buy a bottle of Let's Go's $159 vodka“It’s pretty surreal,” Edwards, a farmer, said in a February Instagram post by the company. The car, various...
Grim result for leaky building lawyers even after $20m settlement
Property

Grim result for leaky building lawyers even after $20m settlement

 Legal negligence cost Spencer on Byron owners millions. 

Paul McBeth 8:26am
Listed Companies

Judge won't let AFT submit more evidence in dispute

AFT claimed it had rights to the drug Pascomer, but PBL said a joint subsidiary did.

Riley Kennedy 8:25am
Judge won't let AFT submit more evidence in dispute
Health

Employee health benefits don’t have to break budgets

Digital tools can help employees access better healthcare.

Ben Moore 8:24am
Employee health benefits don’t have to break budgets

More Retail

Card spending increases lag behind price rises
Retail

Card spending increases lag behind price rises

Households are still spending on hospitality and consumable goods.

Staff reporters 09 May 2023
Lentes & Marcos director believed to have skipped the country, liquidator says
Retail

Lentes & Marcos director believed to have skipped the country, liquidator says

The company is under investigation by the Labour Inspectorate.

Riley Kennedy 09 May 2023
Watch out, retailers: Briscoe’s Rod Duke is coming for your customers
Retail

Watch out, retailers: Briscoe’s Rod Duke is coming for your customers

Briscoe Group's managing director says there will be huge discounts – and he doesn't do redundancies.

Ella Somers 04 May 2023
Massive drop in NZ's online shopping appetite
Retail

Massive drop in NZ's online shopping appetite

Online shopping is making waves again overseas, but in NZ it’s barely causing a ripple.

Ella Somers 04 May 2023