Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Retail

New grocery code of conduct welcomed as 'long-awaited step'

New grocery code of conduct welcomed as 'long-awaited step'
The new grocery commissioner, Pierre van Heerden. (Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Fri, 01 Sep 2023
The New Zealand Food and Grocery Council has welcomed the new Grocery Supply Code of Conduct, launched by the government on Friday.NZ’s supermarket chains could face multimillion-dollar fines under the code, which requires them to treat their suppliers fairly. Supermarkets will have to pay local suppliers on time, and act with good faith.The maximum penalty for companies breaching the code is the greater of 3% of turnover, the value of any commercial gain from the breach, or $3 million.Council chief executive Raewyn Bleakley sai...
Staff cuts on the cards as Fonterra seeks $1b in cost savings
Primary Sector

Staff cuts on the cards as Fonterra seeks $1b in cost savings

CEO Miles Hurrell acknowledged milk price forecast cuts had been unsettling for farmers.

Staff reporters 10:00am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, September 01, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Friday, September 01, 2023
Policy Analysis

National’s gambling tax – a sure bet?

It's only worth 5% of its tax package, but National's credibility is at stake.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
National’s gambling tax – a sure bet?