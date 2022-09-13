See full details
New Matariki and Queen holidays will add $5m to CRL project

Tue, 13 Sep 2022

CRL's Sean Sweeney says new holidays are adding to the cost of the project. (Image: NZME)
The public holiday to honour Queen Elizabeth II will add $1 million to the overall cost of the City Rail Link, according to its chief executive, Sean Sweeney.That's in addition to the estimated $4m bill that the new Matariki holiday will impose on the country's biggest transport project by the time it's complete in 2025.The one-off holiday and state memorial service were announced on Monday, to mark the death of a monarch who reigned for more than 70 years.However, the addition of those contractual holiday costs was a drop in the bu...

