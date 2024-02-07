Menu
Oh baby: NZ growth spurt for Aussie retailer

Baby Bunting chief executive Mark Teperson. (Image: Baby Bunting)
Wed, 07 Feb 2024
It’s a case of go big or go home for listed Australian retailer Baby Bunting, which has quickly opened three new mega-stores. Chief executive Mark Teperson, in New Zealand last week meeting suppliers and scouting new sites, told BusinessDesk the company is developing a critical mass, “which helps us on a number of fronts”.Its most recent NZ figures, for the 12 months to last July, show that the one store it had then, in Auckland’s Albany, recorded revenue of A$5.55 million (NZ$5.89m), with an operating loss of A$3.4...
