Personal loans jump, mortgage lending drops a third

More than 14,200 mortgage accounts moved into "past due" territory(Image: Getty)
New mortgage applications have dipped by a third year-on-year, "buy now, pay later" (BNPL) arrears hit a three-year high of 9.3% and demand for personal loans jumped to a 10-month high as households turn to credit to help fund spending.The latest data from credit-reporting firm Centrix paints a picture of a consumer sector under pressure.BNPL enquiries were also down 27% year-on-year to September, with a similar downturn in retail credit demand and less discretionary spending going through the cash register.Centrix managing director K...

Economy
Businesses seeing light at the end of the tunnel?
Rebecca Howard | Tue, 04 Oct 2022

The Reserve Bank is widely expected to lift rates by another 50 basis points to 3.5% on Wednesday, but it may be cheered by slightly better confidence and a slight easing in cost pressure. 

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022
The Quizmaster | Tue, 04 Oct 2022

It's time for today's quiz. Reckon you've got what it takes to answer all 10 questions correctly?

Sustainable Finance
Investing with Māori is a long-term choice for sustainable finance, panel says
Greg Hurrell | Tue, 04 Oct 2022

Investors looking to partner with Māori entities should understand they take a long-term view and projects can run for a hundred years, industry experts say.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

Sponsored
Making workplace technology work for us

Technology gives businesses the ability to be more responsive and efficient for customers. But is that enough?

