Receivers looking for a buyer for retailer 4 Seasons

The chain has 38 staff, including at its Wairau Valley, Auckland, outlet (above). (Image: Google Maps)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 04 Sep 2023
Receivers of the retail brand 4 Seasons are looking at putting the business on the market.Bank of New Zealand appointed PwC’s Richard Nacey and John Fisk to Retail Links Ltd, which operates the brand, on August 30. Founded more than 20 years ago and headquartered in Nelson, 4 Seasons specialises in outdoor furniture, including BBQs and spas.According to its website, it has stores in Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, New Plymouth and Nelson, and also sells online.The company is owned by Jonathan and Catherine Cameron of Nelson, who are li...
