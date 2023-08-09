Menu
Sales up but lower half-year net profit expected for Briscoe

Ella Somers
Wed, 09 Aug 2023
Briscoe Group’s sales edged higher in its first half – surprising the group’s own managing director – but net profit is still expected to be several million lower than last year.The homeware and sporting goods retailer announced $369.2 million in half-year unaudited sales to the market on Wednesday, 0.35% higher than the $367.9m during the previous corresponding period.Briscoe said net profit after tax for the 26 weeks to July 30 would be “in excess” of $42m – a drop from the $45.6m in net profit B...
