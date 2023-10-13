Menu
Shoplifters no longer give a damn about in-store security

Stores such as Target in Queens, New York, have introduced locked security shelving – even for goods like personal hygiene items – to deter shoplifters. (Image: Getty)
Fri, 13 Oct 2023
By William McGurnA man is caught on video sauntering out of a New York Trader Joe’s with his arms full of stolen steaks. An Apple store in Philadelphia is cleaned out by a flash mob that also ravaged a nearby Lululemon and Foot Locker. In San Francisco, Whole Foods, Walgreens, Nordstrom, Target and now Starbucks are all closing stores.In US cities from Los Angeles to Chicago, shoplifting has become an epidemic. The question is what’s worse: the brazenness of theft today or how what was once unthinkable is now considered un...
