Self promotion

Cooking the Books wins gold at NZ Podcast Awards

Cooking the Books is hosted by BusinessDesk’s investments editor Frances Cook. (Image: Frances Cook)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Fri, 01 Dec 2023
The BusinessDesk/New Zealand Herald podcast Cooking the Books has scooped gold at the NZ Podcast Awards.Cooking the Books, hosted by BusinessDesk’s investments editor Frances Cook, took out the top award in the business podcast category while James Laughlin’s Lead on Purpose won silver and The Spinoff’s Business is Boring won bronze.“The quality, creativity, and diversity displayed by podcasters this year was fantastic to see, and it is a testament to the thriving podcasting community in New Zealand,” NZ Podca...
Provinces stall rugby reform with 'ownership' mentality
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Provinces stall rugby reform with 'ownership' mentality

It’s time for the rubber to hit the road in the Great Rugby Reform War.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Infrastructure

Brown launches sales pitch for Auckland port lease

The ratepayer-funded poll shows support for the sale.

Brent Melville 10:23am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, December 01, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
