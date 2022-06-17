See full details
Business of Sport: has NZ Rugby reaped what it sowed?

Trevor McKewen
Fri, 17 Jun 2022

Business of Sport: has NZ Rugby reaped what it sowed?
NZ Rugby chair Stewart Mitchell has a lot to ponder over the Australian question. (Image: Getty)
Trevor McKewen
Fri, 17 Jun 2022
The problem with being the schoolyard bully and threatening to take your ball home is that the other kids in the sandpit might one day call your bluff.It’s hard to escape the feeling that is what New Zealand Rugby is facing following the bombshell revelation out of Australia late Thursday that Rugby Australia is seriously considering quitting Super Rugby Pacific to create their own franchise competition from 2024.Poor old Stewart Mitchell, the newly elected chair of NZR, probably thought he was set for a nice meal with Hamish McLennan whe...

