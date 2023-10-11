Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Sustainable Finance

Global conflicts hit short-term sustainable investment returns

Global conflicts hit short-term sustainable investment returns
As well as the war in Ukraine (above), there have been shock events in Israel and Gaza in the past few days. (Image: Getty)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Wed, 11 Oct 2023
Managed funds in sustainable investments have underperformed one-year benchmarks as the war in Ukraine caused a surge in energy and fossil fuel stock prices, according to a new survey. The Responsible Investment Association Australasia (RIAA) noted the downturn but found RIAA-certified funds had matched or outperformed benchmarks over three, five and 10-year terms. The one-year results were in a year marked by share price falls across the board. The RIAA this week released its annual New Zealand benchmark report – a state o...
Sustainable Finance sponsored by
As New Zealand’s Exchange, NZX is passionate about working with customers and stakeholders to grow the markets NZX operates, which generate wealth integral to New Zealanders’ prosperity, and New Zealand companies getting ahead.
Responsible investors build steam for proxy Fletcher challenge
Opinion

David Chaplin: Responsible investors build steam for proxy Fletcher challenge

Fletcher Building may face some resistance in pushing through director nominees.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Finance

Receivers sell Opum Technologies for $950k

They said the company needed cash, which they couldn't source.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Receivers sell Opum Technologies for $950k
Infrastructure Analysis

Port in an electoral storm

Wayne Brown's dream could be aided or thwarted by a change of government.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Port in an electoral storm

More Sustainable Finance

Stewardship code has $100b invested after first year
Sustainable Finance

Stewardship code has $100b invested after first year

Climate and labour rights are the top areas of investor engagement.

Greg Hurrell 28 Sep 2023
Z Energy: It's critical we don't do greenwashing
Energy

Z Energy: It's critical we don't do greenwashing

Regulators will be equally as unforgiving of 'greenhushing' as well.

Greg Hurrell 26 Sep 2023
Environment ministry looks at credits market to protect nature
Environment

Environment ministry looks at credits market to protect nature

Businesses, individuals and charities would buy credits to restore and preserve nature.

Greg Hurrell 14 Sep 2023
NZ joint venture invests $4.1m in US startup to reduce farm methane
Primary Sector

NZ joint venture invests $4.1m in US startup to reduce farm methane

AgriZeroNZ is searching the world for solutions to reduce emissions on NZ farms.

Staff reporters 08 Sep 2023