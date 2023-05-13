Menu
A drone superhighway gets the UK where it needs to go
(Image: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Sat, 13 May 2023
By Dave LeeIn the UK, testing is due to begin this summer on a most remarkable project: a superhighway in the sky for drones.Spanning some 265 kilometres, and extending more than 10km wide and potentially hundreds of kilometres tall, it could be a Jetsons-esque marvel, turning the UK into a world leader in drone adoption.Backers are confident they have the technology needed. What stands in their way are unanswered policy questions – and the willingness of the public to embrace the future.Project SkywayProject Skyway, to use its official n...
On the Money: Powerful friends, Jase the Ace, flying high and more
On the Money

This week in OTM: a new Waterman, a welcome apology, not that Andrew and more. 

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Finance

Spencer Smith: We’re paying three more days’ worth of taxes than last year

The tax burden has to be fairer but fairness means different things to different people.

Spencer Smith 5:00am
Media

Google AI poses new questions for news media

There are concerns about data scraping of local media to feed the AI machine.

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
Elon Musk says he’s stepping down as Twitter’s CEO
Technology

NBCUniversal executive Linda Yaccarino is in talks to take over.

Bloomberg 12 May 2023
$72m deal for 5G spectrum access signed today
Technology

Each telco will invest $24m into the Rural Connectivity Group.

Ben Moore 12 May 2023
Health-tech software saves ED staff time
Health Free

EQ gives overworked doctors and nurses in ED more time to spend on patients with medical emergencies.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 12 May 2023
Employee health benefits don’t have to break budgets
Health

Digital tools can help employees access better healthcare.

Ben Moore 11 May 2023