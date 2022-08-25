See full details
Father's Day gift subscriptions Cooking the Books Quizzes
Technology
Sponsored by
chorus

Brighter Spark looks for cloud’s silver lining

Ben Moore
Thu, 25 Aug 2022

Brighter Spark looks for cloud’s silver lining
Work has started on adding an extension to Spark's Takanini datacentre. (Image: Spark Digital)
Ben Moore
Thu, 25 Aug 2022
RELATED
While Spark’s books are in good shape for the June 2022 financial year, its dreams of cloud domination have fallen short, with shrinking margins and stalled customer numbers stifling revenue growth.However, it was a great year for the telco, with the board approving the biggest dividend increase in seven years and the promise of more to come.Spark's board and leadership have every reason to be optimistic about delivering on that growth – out of its 13 success indicators for the June financial year, only three were not achieved.T...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Media
Sky TV’s tightened purse delivers for investors
Ben Moore | Thu, 25 Aug 2022

Sky TV’s board has approved a 7.3 cents per share dividend, as well as a $70m share buyback, following a focus on cost-cutting.

Property
Not out of the woods yet on supply chain costs
Brent Melville | Thu, 25 Aug 2022

The local building supplier market is dependent on international pricing, with 90% of building products sourced offshore. 

Bloomberg
Can Japan learn to love nuclear power?
Bloomberg | Thu, 25 Aug 2022

The reality is dawning on Japan that it can’t oppose Russian energy, climate change and nuclear power all at once.

Sponsored
Where is the Three Waters reform headed?

There are critical issues that still need to be worked through before we hand over $30b in assets to four new water entities, say David Allen and Mark Odlin.

Sponsored
In uncertain times, bricks and mortar hold steady

Can real estate provide a hedge against high inflation? Scott McKenzie, CEO of PMG Funds, talks about why tangible assets can be defensive and how PMG’s latest investment offer will help make the fund more resilient.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.