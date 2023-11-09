This week, Peter talks to a stalwart of both the supermarket and telecommunications industries, Ernie Newman.
In the early 2000s, the government intervened to ensure that the monopoly that then-Telecom had on the broadband internet industry didn’t last long. What can we learn from those efforts, and where should we be putting out hopes for disruption?
We also chat about the latest tech news, including the government's facial recognition failures, how much big tech is spending on cloud capacity, and OpenAI’s new GPT marketplace.
Subscribe on iHeart Radio or wherever you get podcasts.
Reading list
Mentioned in the podcast
- Thank God It's Monday: Recollections, experiences, laughs, successes, spectacular failures and highlights through 60 years in the workforce – Ernie Newman, via Amazon
- Supermarkets: a solution – Ernie Newman blog post
- Lobbying and communications firm Senate’s ‘wildly inappropriate’ contracts at Commerce Commission revealed – NZ Herald
- Govt facial recognition system to have more tests after low success rate – RNZ
- Facial recognition officials yet to meet obligations to seek views of Māori – RNZ
- OpenAI ChatGPT - GPT custom developer platform – The Verge
- Tech giants pour billions into cloud capacity in AI push – Financial Times
Elsewhere on the web
- Elon Musk’s Brain Implant Startup Is Ready to Start Surgery – Bloomberg
- Traumatising SAP rollout sends Mitre 10 into the red – Reseller News
- Solar panel advances will see millions go off-grid, scientists predict – The Independent