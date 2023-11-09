This week, Peter talks to a stalwart of both the supermarket and telecommunications industries, Ernie Newman.

In the early 2000s, the government intervened to ensure that the monopoly that then-Telecom had on the broadband internet industry didn’t last long. What can we learn from those efforts, and where should we be putting out hopes for disruption?

We also chat about the latest tech news, including the government's facial recognition failures, how much big tech is spending on cloud capacity, and OpenAI’s new GPT marketplace.

Subscribe on iHeart Radio or wherever you get podcasts.

Reading list

Mentioned in the podcast

Elsewhere on the web