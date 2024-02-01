Already in 2024, we are seeing big tech companies like SAP point at artificial intelligence (AI) as a reason to slash headcount, and we will likely see more of that. This week, technologist and educator Frances Valintine joins us to talk about how to stay relevant in the age of AI and what responsibilities businesses bear to their employees when it comes to learning.

Ben and Peter also share their thoughts on the topic and look at some recent news stories and research that give a glimpse into an AI-dominated future.

